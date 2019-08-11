Cheesemakers celebrate national honors at annual festival

Vermont cheese makers are celebrating a record win from this year’s American Cheese Society Competition.

Courtesy: Vt. Agency of Agriculture

Thirteen Vermont cheese makers won a combined 44 ribbons at the annual contest in Richmond, Virginia last week. Some of them received multiple awards. Vermont Creamery took home six ribbons. They won first place for their bijou and cremont cheeses.

“It’s a double cream cow’s milk and goat’s milk mixed together,” said Vermont Creamery President Adeline Druart. “And those cheeses, I would say, are very approachable and very mild and very creamy.”

Cabot Creamery also won multiple awards. Clay Whitney, the specialty marketing manager, says they took home ribbons for their garlic herb, private stock, and centennial cheese. Whitney says they couldn’t have won without help from the 870 farmers who supply the milk for their cheese.

“The farmers make the milk and produce the milk and it comes to the plant. And then the cheese makers actually make the cheese,” he explained. “After the cheese is made, it goes into a warehouse to age. And we have graders who actually go out and test all of the cheese which is a very time consuming job because there’s a lot of cheese. And they pick the cheese that’s going to be best for entering contests. So it’s that attention to detail that makes sure we really get the very best cheeses out there.”

When asked what he thinks makes Vermont cheese so unique, Whitney said it’s the distinguished taste that is a product of the soil that farm animals eat.

“Our cheeses are different. You can tell the difference between our cheese and cheeses from the Midwest and the West Coast,” he told WCAX News. “When we’re in a judging contest, the judges know right away because the soil has a different make up. So our cheeses tend to have more bite. We call it the northeast bite.”

Cheesemakers say they’re thrilled a state so small made such a big impression, but they’re not at all shocked. They say the quality of their product is a testament of how rich Vermont’s soil is and how well farmers are taking care of and feeding their livestock.

“They’re switching over to grass-fed and pastured animals so that the milk has really the flavor of the land here in Vermont and I think that comes through in the cheese,” said Tom Bivins of the Vermont Cheese Council.

Cheesemakers say winning 44 ribbons is an honor and an overall reflection of 365 days of hard work.

“I think it speaks to the quality of the product that is being made here, the quality of the agriculture landscape that we get to be surrounded with and the legacy that has been over 30, 40 years by some of the pioneers of the arts and movement that started right here in Vermont,” said Druart.

Some of the other creameries that won awards are Jasper Hill, Spring Brook Farm, Barn First Creamery, and Boston Post Dairy.

