Chester concert raising money to fight cancer

Beats will be blasting in Chester this weekend to help find a cure for breast cancer.

The 17th annual "Music in the Meadow" concert is all day Saturday at the Motel in the Meadow.

The event supports the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure organization, which raises money for breast cancer.

Eight local bands are in the lineup.

Organizers say almost everyone knows someone touched by cancer.

"I've lost a lot of friends to breast cancer. I've watched what happens to people who are diagnosed. If mom's sick, ain't nobody happy. This is a chance to give back, for me to give back," said Pat Budnick, who owns the Motel in the Meadow.

Over the last 16 years, the event has raised more than $75,000 for the Race for the Cure.

Organizers expect around 500 people Saturday.