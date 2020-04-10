Chicken farming on the rise

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues, farmers are seeing Vermonters getting down on the ground and planting their food, but it's not just with produce.

Will Guy from Guy's Farm and Yard says they're seeing a lot more locals interested in chicken farming.

Guy says they receive five to ten calls a day from this location alone about locals trying to farm their own chickens.

"We had a big rush on a lot of pet food and stuff, people stocking up but now we're starting to see a lot of gardening questions," Guy said. "A lot of people gearing up for gardening and a lot of people interested in buying chick."

One local farmer, Bambi Freeman, says that her chickens have kept her out of the supermarket, at least for eggs. She has owned chickens since 1970.

"I have about thirty-five chickens, and I get two-dozen eggs a day," Freeman said. "The only, challenge is the predation, you know you've got to make sure that you're chickens are safe."

Freeman and Guy say that chickens are great, and relatively an easy investment, if you have the patience, and time to care for them.

"If you have, twelve to fourteen square feet and you can get them a little bit outside in a little coup or shelter you can raise chickens," Guy said. "They're pretty hearty, so you can do it."