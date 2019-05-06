Chicken strips recalled due to possible contamination

Some brands of chicken strips sold in our area are being recalled by their producer because they may contain small pieces of metal.

They include Tyson and Hannaford brand chicken strips:

Hannaford Original and Buffalo Crispy Chicken Strips.

Tyson Crispy, Buffalo Style and Honey Barbecue.

If you bought them at Hannaford, you can return them there for a full refund.

Click here for more from the USDA on the recall, the full list of all affected products and what the labels show.

This is actually an expansion of a March recall. It is a class 1 recall, which the FDA defines as a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.