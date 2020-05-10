Chickens saved from fire at a farm in Fletcher

A quick assist from some neighbors saved a farm's chickens in Fletcher.

Courtesy Dave St. Pierre

Fairfax Fire Dept. says they were called to a chicken coop fire on Buck Hollow Road in Fletcher Sunday afternoon.

When they arrived - they were joined by neighbors which dumped 5-gallon buckets of water on the flames.

The owners were not home at the time, however fire officials say they do not believe any chickens were lost to the flames. The chicken coop is a total loss. Investigation is still underway as to the cause of the fire.