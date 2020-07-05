Chief: 2 injured by homemade fireworks in New Hampshire

Officials say two men were injured when what appeared to be homemade fireworks detonated in Laconia, New Hampshire. Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said the explosion happened on the Friday night before the Fourth of July, and both victims were taken to Lakes Region General Hospital with leg injuries. One of them had to be flown to another facility for further treatment. WMUR-TV reports that the incident is being investigated by the Laconia police and fire departments, who are assisted by state police and the state fire marshal’s office.

