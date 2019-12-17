Child advocate sees lack of oversight at NH youth treatment hub

The director of a state watchdog office is criticizing the apparent lack of oversight at New Hampshire’s only youth substance abuse treatment center.

Moira O’Neill, director of the Office of the Child Advocate, says the Granite Pathways facility was licensed by the state but not certified by the division that oversees child welfare. She says that’s not a requirement, but without it, it is unclear who had oversight over quality and safety.

The state announced Nov. 27 that it is canceling its contract with Granite Pathways after more than half of the 10 residents were taken to hospitals for suspected overdoses.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)