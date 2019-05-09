Child advocates take aim at Amazon Echo Dot over privacy concerns

Child advocates are demanding the federal government investigate Amazon's popular Echo Dot Kids edition. They say the kids' version of Amazon's Alexa violates children's privacy law, putting kids at risk.

Amazon's Echo Dot is marketed as a way to educate and entertain children, but consumer and public health advocates say the virtual home assistant violates children's privacy.

An investigation led, in part, by Georgetown Law's Institute for Public Representation, published a video showing that the device won't forget what children tell it, even after parents try to delete the conversations.

"Even though there's a delete button, you can press the delete button, it doesn't actually delete the information. It actually always comes back," said Angela J. Campbell, a Goergetown law professor with the institute.

The groups sent a complaint to the Federal Trade Commission Thursday, demanding the FTC investigate Amazon for violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

"This could be very sensitive information... really personal data that they can mine for all different kinds of purposes," Campbell said.

In a statement, Amazon said its Echo Dot kids edition is compliant with the Children's Online Privacy Act.

Samantha Moses, an Alexa user and parent, says the complaint is troubling. "In the baby's room she is, 'Lights on, lights off.' But yeah, we hadn't heard that. If that's the case, I kind of will think about changing," she said.

Its unclear if the FTC will take up the complaint, but experts say the agency has been ramping up enforcement of children's privacy rules lately.

Earlier this year, the agency imposed a $5.7 million fine on the popular video sharing app Tik Tok.