Child care aid requested, NH arts festival cancels summer season

U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire have joined a group of senators requesting support for child care in the next coronavirus relief package.

In a letter to Senate leadership, the group requests a $50 billion investment to stabilize the childcare industry, provide child care for essential workers and invest in child care to help support long-term economic recovery.

Also, the Prescott Arts Festival in New Hampshire has canceled its summer season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

John Tabor, chairman of the Portsmouth festival's board of directors, tells Seacoastonline.com it was a gut-wrenching decision.

