Child care center expanding amid the pandemic

More spots are opening up, trying to help parents without child care. While some programs are struggling under COVID-19 requirements, we found one that's actually expanding.

Next Generation already has locations in Georgia and St. Albans. Now, it's adding two new locations in Chittenden County: one in Burlington, which will open in August, and the other in Williston will open in October.

The co-founder tells us they didn't intend to expand for another year, but with smart business planning, collaborations with Lets Grow Kids and finding appropriate spaces, they were able to make it happen sooner. They're trying to ease some of the demand that's only rising as some programs call it quits.

"We are starting to get calls because we were just doing a little bit of a teaser on Facebook just with the new logo teasing the new locations, and of course the phone has been starting to ring 20 we'll be posting on our Facebook page with more details come Monday," said Sara LeBlanc, the co-founder of Next Generation.

Their Williston location is licensed for 54 families and Burlington can take 18.

All programs will be nature-based, which she tells us is in demand more than ever now because of COVID-19 and the desire to be outdoors.