Child care resources limited, state looking for options

Another local childcare facility is getting ready to close for good, but this isn't a new issue.

The state has seen a continuous drop in child care providers, and there are a few factors. The state says that they've seen a continuous drop in child care providers in the past few years. They attribute it to Vermont's aging population, the working class moving out of the state for better-paying jobs, and home providers leaving the child care industry.

While all Vermont counties are seeing fewer childcare options, Franklin County is seeing it more dramatically. Currently, there are more children in the county than there are open daycare spots. Now, the town of Enosburgh and people across the county are coming together to try to reverse that.

"I have these parents calling literally crying because they don't have daycare," said Ronda Mcallister, a Registered Day Care Provider. She sees the struggle Vermont parents face and says some parents are forced to quit their jobs to take care of their kids.

Mcallister runs a registered in-home daycare in Berkshire, and says state regulations are suffocating providers. Last week, she was cited by the state for caring for too many kids.

"Unfortunately, we are all over and it's time to just let it out," Mcallister said. "This is where we are at and we need to deal with it and we need to fix it."

Vermont has 564 licensed home child care providers, a nearly 27% decrease since 2015.

In July, Franklin County will lose another provider with McAllister closing her doors. It's a trend Franklin County is trying to counter-act. On Thursday, a group of parents, providers, and state reps met to discuss how. Studies show the demand is there. Twenty-one percent of Vermont's families rely on home-based care like McAllister's, especially outside of the metro areas.

McAllister hopes to open a childcare center in Enosburgh once her in-home daycare closes. She says for that to work, she will need support form the state and people to fill positions. As for the state's part in to boost childcare, Montpelier is pushing to give parents funding to pay for childcare.