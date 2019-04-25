Child hit by car in Weybridge, airlifted to UVM

A child was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Weybridge Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Weybridge Road. Witnesses say the girl, who was about 9 years old, was hit near her home in the center of town.

Vermont State Police say she was rushed to Porter Medical Center in Middlebury and then airlifted to the UVM Medical Center. Her condition was not available.

A state police crash reconstruction team was on the scene and police were also reportedly talking with the driver of the car.

Route 23 between Hamilton Road and Sheep Farm Road was closed to traffic for about two hours. It has since reopened.