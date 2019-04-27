Child hit by car in Weybridge dies

The child hit by a car in Weybridge on Thursday has died.

Vermont State Police say 9-year-old Matilda Boulanger died Saturday at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

The crash happened on Weybridge Road Thursday afternoon. Police say Garrit Smits of Ferrisburgh was traveling eastbound on Weybridge Road at approximately 30-40mph when Boulanger entered the roadway unexpectedly.

Boulanger was transported to Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, and then airlifted to the UVM Medical Center. Police say Boulanger had severe head trauma and multiple internal injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

