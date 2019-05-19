Child in N.H. diagnosed with measles

New Hampshire health officials are warning the public after a child was diagnosed with measles.

The child was in the following public places during their infectious period when they could have transmitted the infection to people who are not immune to measles (i.e. those not previously infected or who have not had age-appropriate MMR vaccination):

The nursery (9am – 1pm) and coffee hour (11am – 2pm) at the United Church of Christ at 23 Central Square in Keene on Sunday May 12th

The infant/toddler room at the Keene Montessori School on 125 Railroad Street from 9am – 3pm on Thursday May 16th

The Walk-in Clinic at Cheshire Medical Center at 149 Emerald Street in Keene from 1pm – 5pm on Thursday May 16th

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services urges anyone who visited those locations on the dates and times above, to review their measles vaccination or immunity status.

Officials say the source of the infection is still under investigation.

They say if you feel sick, first call your healthcare provider, before going directly to the facility.