Child safe after standoff in Hardwick

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) Police say a child is safe after a man barricaded himself inside a Hardwick home.
Kelly Howard will appear in court Tuesday afternoon on a domestic assault charge after a standoff with police that lasted for hours.
It happened at a home on Route 16 Monday night.
Police say Howard assaulted someone at the house then refused to leave. We're told a nine-month-old child who he knew was inside with him and that he had a gun.
After several hours, Howard was arrested.
Route 16 was shut down, but it's back open for your Tuesday morning commute.