Child safe after standoff in Hardwick

Police say a child is safe after a man barricaded himself inside a Hardwick home.

Kelly Howard will appear in court Tuesday afternoon on a domestic assault charge after a standoff with police that lasted for hours.

It happened at a home on Route 16 Monday night.

Police say Howard assaulted someone at the house then refused to leave. We're told a nine-month-old child who he knew was inside with him and that he had a gun.

After several hours, Howard was arrested.

Route 16 was shut down, but it's back open for your Tuesday morning commute.