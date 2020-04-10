NH child welfare 'warm line' offers support during outbreak

The New Hampshire's Division for Children, Youth and Families and the Waypoint social services agency are setting up a “warm line” to connect callers with coping strategies and emotional support during the COVID-19 crisis.

The division also has published a guide with advice and resources for families seeking financial assistance, food, housing and more.

As of Thursday, 819 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Twenty-one people have died.

