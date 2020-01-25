Chimney fire at Grand Hotel in Killington

There has been a fire at Killington's Grand Hotel.

Multiple crews responded to a chimney fire that spread to an attic around 4:30 this morning. The chimney is large, which is why multiple crews needed to be called in. The fire is under control.

An official with Killington Resort tells us the staff evacuated guests to the Snowshed Lodge. Around 9 AM, they said guests will be allowed back in shortly and are being served breakfast.

No reports of any injuries, but we'll keep you posted.