China ramps up coronavirus quarantine efforts

The CDC is warning Americans to avoid nonessential travel to China where the coronavirus is spreading. Five cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and now the government is evacuating Americans still stranded in the quarantined city of Wuhan.

Wearing full protective gear, authorities on the border of China's Hubei province are manning checkpoints. After an ID and temperature check, anyone with a fever is told to go to the hospital immediately.

As the death toll goes above 100, the city of Wuhan is closer to finishing the construction of two new hospitals. Across the region, facemasks are running low, so manufacturers have pledged to make more and some stores are giving them out for free to panicked customers.

In the U.S., health officials are warning against any non-essential travel to China and have increased the number of screening sites from five U.S. airports to 20 U.S. airports and border crossings. Talks are also underway to get U.S. and World Health Organization officials on the front lines working alongside Chinese officials.

"This is a major public health issue and we need, basically need the best public health people working on this right now," said H.H.S. Secretary Alex Azar.

As for the U.S. nationals stuck in Wuhan, the State Department has chartered a flight to evacuate about 230 diplomats and U.S. citizens, especially those at greatest risk. The plane is set to leave Wednesday morning from China headed for Ontario, California. Health officials say physicians will be on the flight and passengers will be screened and monitored constantly.

Wisconsin father Sam Roth hopes his wife and two small children get on board. "We have a 10-month-old and a five-year-old. They are susceptible. They should be prioritized," Roth said.

U.S. health officials say they have developed a rapid test for diagnosing patients and they are working to develop a vaccine. They are also testing a number of anti-viral drugs to treat patients who are diagnosed. They say the risk of contracting coronavirus in the U.S. remains low.