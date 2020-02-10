China virus cases rise again; UK to detain those infected

China is reporting a rise in new virus cases, denting optimism that disease control measures which isolated major cities might be working.

A woman wearing face mask walks past empty shelf of tissue papers at supermarket in Hong Kong, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

China’s health ministry said another 3,062 cases had been reported over the previous 24 hours, raising the Chinese mainland’s total to 40,171. The mainland death toll has risen by 97 to 908.

Monday’s rise was a turnaround from a significant reduction in new cases reported Sunday that briefly prompted optimism prevention methods such as strict quarantines may be working.

An infection specialist who worked on the earlier outbreak of SARS says “dramatic reductions” in the pace of the disease’s spread should begin this month if containment works.

Also on Monday, Britain declared the virus a "serious and imminent threat to public health'' and announced new measures to combat the spread of the disease.

The U.K. Department of Health and Social Care said people with the virus can now be forcibly quarantined. It named two British hospitals as isolation facilities for those affected and designated the Chinese city of Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province as an “infected area.”

The change comes after a British man who caught the virus at a business conference in Asia appears to be linked to at least seven other confirmed cases in Europe.

Health ministers from the European Union’s 27 nations will hold an emergency meeting Thursday on the virus.

Meanwhile, Japan is reporting dozens of new cases aboard a quarantined cruise ship. The operator of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined near Tokyo, says health officials found 66 new cases on board in addition to 70 found earlier.

More than 3,600 people are still in a 14-day quarantine on board the ship.

