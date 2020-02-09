Chinese jars net thousands

Many people enjoy antiquing, but imagine buying ceramics only to find out they were commissioned by Chinese Emperor Qianlong in the 1700s.

That's what happened to one woman when she bought these two jars a few years ago at an antiques show held at the Champlain Valley Exposition. She brought the Doucai Dragon jars to Global Garage Sale in Colchester.

Peter Becker and Erik Holcomb, co-founders of Global Garage Sales, posted the jars on ebay for a seven day auction. On the last day of the auction, emails came flooding in asking for more pictures of the jars in natural light. They began the bid at $50, but within the last ten minutes of the auction it jumped from under $1,000 to $88,888.88.

"It feels great," said Becker, "I mean all of our hearts were pounding last night watching the auction end, texting back and forth saying, oh my God it's up to $1,000, oh my God it's up to $3,000, oh my God it's up to $30,000! We kept expecting it to end and it didn't. It finally did, unfortunately."

This is their biggest item sale in over a decade, beating out a baseball trophy that sold for over $75,000, we did a story on that when it happened.

An email from their client reacting to the good news came into their inbox saying, "hey guys this is amazing! You're probably as flabbergasted as I am. Great job, for sure."

The stamp on the bottom of the jars proves their authenticity. There were fakes created, but the glazing techniques used prove they are real. Becker and Holcomb said they don't know what the jars were used for and aren't sure if they would want to know.