Chittenden County State's Attorney taking her staff to jail

Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George says she wants her staff to understand where they are sending people when they are sentenced, so she's requiring them to visit a Vermont jail.

She said she was surprised at the attention it's received but hopes more prosecutors officials and advocates get familiar with what jail is actually like.

"Nobody that I work with has ever been inside these jails. I'm the only one in the office that's been insides these jails," said George.

State's Attorney George said that just seemed wrong.

She thought it was important for people who were recommending time behind bars to see where they were recommending people stay.

The goal is to humanize the process and hopefully encourage a little more thought when asking for time.

"I think it's really quite appalling how few offices in the country have done it and how few prosecutors have ever been in a jail," said State's Attorney George.

One of the biggest criticisms is that it's a controlled visit. Prosecutors and victims advocates are only seeing what the Department of Corrections wants them to see when they want them to see it.

"I asked them 'did you feel that way, did you feel like you were just seeing what they wanted you to see' and a lot of them said 'no it didn't, it felt very natural'," said George.

She wants to stress having her staff visit the facilities does not mean she wants to keep people out of jail, she just wants more thought behind the sentencing process.

The first half of her team visited the Northwest State Correctional Facility earlier this month.

And the rest of her team will visit next month.