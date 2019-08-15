Chittenden County communities consider consolidated dispatch center

Some cities and towns in Chittenden County want to cut down on response time when you call in an emergency. They're looking to create a regional dispatch center.

In the past, towns have had a tough time getting a formal project up and running. But space on the second floor of the Robert E. Miller building on Gregory Drive in South Burlington could fit the bill.

Local officials say the new dispatch center will allow for better staffing and quicker response time.

"The calls come into this public safety answering point, they speak to people when they call 911, and then often those calls will be transferred to local dispatch, that may get some more information, would then contact police, fire, and/or rescue, and send them out to the location that they're needed," said Aaron Frank, the Colchester town manager.

"The collective feeling among the managers is that we can do it more efficiently and effectively and provide better service to the public if we consolidated our dispatch services," South Burlington City Manager Kevin Dorn said.

Discussions are already underway between Burlington, Colchester, Milton, South Burlington, Williston and Winooski.

They already secured the space for the coming year and plan to see movement with the project by next spring.