Home tire-change business blessed with good timing

The pandemic is taking a devastating toll on our economy, forcing businesses to close and putting thousands of people out of work. But there are some businesses that are thriving in these tough times.

As the weather warms up, it's time to get your winter tires off. But with coronavirus, many people are still hunkered in their homes, leaving the tires on a little longer than normal. One enterprising business may have just the solution for you.

Fiona Kovacik says her family has been staying at their Shelburne home during the stay-at-home order, but with three cars in the driveway she knew eventually she had to get their winter tires off. "If things don't go back to normal, it's a service we are going to need," she said.

She says a friend told her about a service which will come to your home and switch the tires, so she doesn't have to leave home. "When I found out about coming to the house, it was fantastic," Kovacik said.

"Business has been fantastic," said Ari Moskowitz, who launched his business, Timely Tire just a few weeks ago. He says he and his business partner actually came up with the idea months ago. "It was really a convenience play," Moskowitz said.

But during the coronavirus, their new business has become an opportunity for customers to feel safe at home while getting the job done. "It's no longer about convenience, it's about safety. We allow people to stay at home, get their tires changed, relax, and -- yup we're done," Moskowitz said.

They created a mobile workshop that travels to customers in the greater Chittenden County area, rotating and changing tires. The cost is above the going rate for in-shop service. Kovacik says now that her tires are on, she hopes the travel advisories are lifted so she can hit the road. "We are hoping we can do some of our summer vacation and planned trips," she said.

When most winter tires are off, Moskowitz says they are looking to switch to fleet services to keep going through the summer.

