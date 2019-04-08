Chittenden County police get instructor training in de-escalation

Police in Chittenden County are now able to instruct other departments in resolving crisis situations.

Last week, departments around the county got training from national instructors in de-escalation tactics.

Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo says the goal is to have a unified response to crisis situations across the county and to resolve them with a minimum amount of force.

"I can never guarantee that we won't need to use force, I can never guarantee that we won't need to use lethal force. But I can guarantee you that we're trying the tactics, both verbal and with our equipment in our emergency response vehicle, the tactics that will minimize the need for those outcomes," del Pozo said.

In addition to Burlington police, the chief says UVM, South Burlington, Winooski and some state police received the training.