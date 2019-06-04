Chittenden County prosecutor dismissing murder, attempted murder charges

Chittenden County's top prosecutor says she is dismissing murder and attempted murder charges in three high profile cases.

State's Attorney Sarah George is dismissing attempted murder charges against Veronica Lewis. She shot her firearms instructor in Westford.

Louis Fortier was also facing murder charges for stabbing to death a homeless man in broad daylight just off of Church Street in Burlington.

And Aita Gurung was charged with murder for killing his wife with a meat cleaver in Burlington. He also faced attempted murder charges for attacking his mother-in-law.

In all three cases, attorneys were using the insanity defense. In Tuesday's announcement, George says she is certain that they are all guilty, but can't prove these people were sane at the time of their crimes. For that reason, she said in a statement, her office has a duty not to go forward with the charges.

All three are currently in the custody of the state Department of Mental Health. Their future will be decided by that department.