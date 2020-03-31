Chittenden County residents protected from eviction during pandemic

Chittenden County residents are being protected from eviction during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Civil Division issued an order Monday deferring all action on evictions until the end of the "Judicial Emergency."

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says for the next 90 days, residents are safe from eviction and foreclosure.

“Since this emergency began I have been clear: no one should lose their housing in the middle of a pandemic that requires everyone to Stay Home. While the City has no direct role in eviction or foreclosure proceedings, I have been urging the Court and legislature to take action to keep Vermonters in their homes," Weinberger said in a statement.

For now, the order applies only to Chittenden County.

