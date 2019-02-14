Chittenden County sees drop in overdose deaths

Vermont's biggest county is celebrating a victory-- a big drop in overdose deaths.

Thursday, a team of city and state officials announced progress and a glimmer of hope in the opioid crisis.

Chittenden County has seen a 50 percent drop in overdoses from 2017 to 2018. And the city says there are contributing factors.

First, let's break down the numbers:

Since 2013, Chittenden County has seen an increasing number of overdose deaths.

In 2017, 35 people died. That's the highest number of deaths the county has seen since the opioid epidemic took off.

In 2018, that number dropped to 17 deaths.

The city is attributing a countywide effort involving the Howard Center, the UVM Medical Center and law enforcement.

"There was some resistance to carrying Naloxone, but we said if we're serious about saving lives, we'll carry it. It's another tool in our tool belt. And it only took one save a few weeks in for police officers to really embrace carrying Naloxone," Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo said.

While Chittenden County has seen a decrease in opioid-related deaths, it's a different story statewide. Last year, 115 people died. That's up from 107 in 2017.

As for preventing more overdose deaths, Chittenden County leaders say they will be announcing more initiatives in weeks to come.