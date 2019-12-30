Chittenden County lawmaker pushing flavored e-cig ban

Vermont lawmakers this session are looking to crack down on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes to protect kids, but some say the proposal is unfairly targeting the vaping industry.

The proposed ban comes after hundreds of people across the country have taken ill in recent months with a vaping-related lung illness and dozens have died. Senator Ginny Lyons, D-Chittenden County, says her measure is aimed at curbing teen addiction and lowering the cost of health care in Vermont.

"Once they do begin vaping or smoking flavors, they tend to stay addicted to the nicotine -- that's along with the products," Lyons said.

Vaping devices come in all shapes and sizes. Many of them let users choose how much nicotine they ingest. But the American Lung Association says a single vape pod made by the company Juul contains an entire pack of cigarettes worth of nicotine.

"It's not regulated as it should be. And beyond that, once you add flavors it becomes very attractive," Lyons said.

But some are skeptical about the bill's effectiveness. Robert Ronci is a manager at Garcia's Tobacco Shop on Church Street in Burligton.

He contends that it's not the flavors that draw people to vaping but the amount of nicotine. In the European Union, nicotine content is capped at 2 percent. Juuls have over twice that.

"At the end of the day, when you use a product that's high in nicotine, it produces a high, essentially making it more desireable and more enticing," Ronci said.

The FDA and the CDC says vitamin e acetate oil in blackmarket THC products could be the smoking gun for health problems. Ronci says if the commercial market is wiped out, then the black market could thrive, selling more vapes with vitamin e.

"All we're going to be doing is putting it back into the hands of people who have no oversight. You have no idea of what people are going to be putting into their products," Ronci said.

Some lawmakers say though it may be unpopular, banning flavored vapes will save the state money in the long run.

"When people are addicted and then they become ill later in life, it costs all of us a signifigant health care dollars, Sen. Lyons said.

Governor Phil Scott has said he doesn't support an all out ban and is waiting for federal regulators to make the first move.

