Chittenden County senator announces run for lieutenant governor

Another Chittenden County senator is joining the race to become Vermont's next lieutenant governor.

Sen. Debbie Ingram, D-Chittenden County, Wednesday announced her candidacy. In a statment she said her skill set will be a good match for the position because she's spent her life working with "real people."

The Democrat cited her work making Indigenous Peoples' Day permanent and amending the constitution to clarify the language prohibiting slavery.

Ingram pleaded guilty in 2017 to driving drunk and went through a program.

The announcement comes on the heels of Vermont Senate President Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden County, saying he's also running for lieutenant governor.

Brenda Siegel is planning to make a formal announcement this week, The Democrat and self-described low-income mom unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018.

Molly Gray, an assistant attorney general, is also expected to make a formal announcement soon.