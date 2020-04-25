Chittenden Solid Waste District accepting yard debris at Essex drop-off location

The Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD) is holding leaf and yard debris collection weekends beginning April 25.

The first weekend for drop off is April 25 and 26.

People can drop off their debris at the Essex Drop-Off Center located at 218 Colchester Rd in Essex Junction. Only yard debris and leaves will be accepted.

These events, which run in April and May, will help CSWD safely manage high traffic volume at Green Mountain Compost.

Residents are asked to continue to follow Governor Scott’s directive to limit trips out of the house to essential needs only. Customers should wear masks and plan for a six car limit at drop-off.

Other drop off days include May 2-3, and May 9-10.

Drop off is available from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.