Chittenden Solid Waste District closes administrative office

The Chittenden Solid Waste District has closed its Administrative office in response to coronavirus concerns.

Employees will work from home until further notice, and all other facilities continue to operate under their regular hours.

That is subject to change at any time.

Changes in facility hours will be posted online, and sent out through their text alert system.

In the meantime, they are asking that the drop-off center be limited to essential visits and materials only, including trash, blue-bin recycling, and food scraps.