Chittenden man to be sentenced as habitual offender

A Rutland County man could face life in prison after being convicted for his latest crime, the burglary of a Chittenden home in 2017.

Authorities say Michael St. Pierre, 54, of Chittenden, was convicted last week by a jury for the spring burglary of a seasonal home on Dam Road. Police say that while he was packing up the loot in a backpack, the homeowner came back and caught him in the act.

Officials say St. Pierre has a long record, including convictions for forgery, grand larceny, burglary and domestic assault. Under Vermont law, a defendant with three previous felony convictions may be charged as a habitual offender, allowing prosecutors to seek life in prison.

St. Pierre remains behind bars.