Chris Mazdzer: From silver to surgery

It's been an interesting year for Saranac Lake's Chris Mazdzer.

It started with an Olympic silver medal in the Individual Men's Luge last February at the Olympic Games. He became the first American man to ever medal in the event.

A couple of weeks ago, Mazdzer celebrated the one-year anniversary of that accomplishment... by having shoulder surgery.

Our Scott Fleishman got exclusive access into the rehab room of the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid to follow Mazdzer as he begins the road to recovery in preparation for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.