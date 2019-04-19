Christians reflect on recent tragedy ahead of Easter Sunday

Friday at sundown, Jewish people will begin Passover and this Sunday Christians will be celebrating Easter.

These two religious holidays happening closely after churches were burned down in the south had us wondering if people felt safe going to church here in Vermont.

Church officials here say they aren't too worried about their safety, but they did say their hearts go out to anyone who has been the victim of hate.

"We know that hatred is on the move," said Rector David Hamilton, All Saints Episcopal Church.

In Vermont, we've seen former representative Kiah Morris be racially harassed. Racist and anti-Semitic graffiti has popped up, as well as flyers from a white supremacist group that targeted a synagogue and two LGBTQ centers.

"It's up to all of to do our part and stand against it," Rector Hamilton said.

Across the country, shootings and fires have Rector Hamilton at all Saints Church in South Burlington reflecting on the civil rights movement.

"We pray of course that we will be safe but at the same time we stand with others who have not been safe," Rector Hamilton said.

This week marks the 20th anniversary of the Columbine Shooting.

Rector Hamilton, the Episcopal Bishop and other members of the church say part of what they are doing to keep people safe is to work on gun control legislation.

"Because we feel that evidence of violence is an expression of the kind of hate we spreading like a virus," Rector Hamilton said.

An expression that has no place in the church.

Hamilton calls Easter a joyous holiday, but before Christians can celebrate Easter, they observe Good Friday which has a lesson of forgiveness.

"Even on the cross Jesus is able to say father forgive them for they know what not they do and then his open heart of compassion he turns to the thief on the cross next to him and says, today you will be with me in paradise," Rector Hamilton said.

Rector Hamilton did acknowledge there's a decline in people who go to church and is always working to welcome people back.

He says before Easter he normally puts something in the paper to remind people anyone is welcome.