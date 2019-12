Police say a Christmas gift drop-off gone wrong in Georgia has Kyle Trayah in trouble.

Officers say Robert Langevin Sr. was dropping off gifts when Trayah answered the door pointing a shotgun.

An 8-year-old was apparently standing next to him when it happened.

A no trespass order was issued against Langevin, but police say there wasn't one in place at the time of the incident.

Trayah is being charged with several things including aggravated assault.