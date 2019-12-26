Christmas is over but cash registers keep ringing

The Christmas holiday may have come and gone but shopping is still in full swing in West Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Shoppers are usually seen exiting the stores with bags in hand. But the day after Christmas, the unwanted items are returned.

Sam Coburn drove over from Rutland with his wife.

"Walked right through. I figured we would be in a long line, but got right to the front of the line and right straight through," he said.

But not everyone in the busy 12A shopping corridor was bringing gifts back. Some shoppers were taking advantage of new deals.

"There are a lot of sales that happen right after the holiday once all of the pre-Christmas sales have happened," said Dvora Koelling of Norwich.

Another big draw: no sales tax in New Hampshire.

Karen Larocque came down from Rutland.

"It draws us to come down here instead of going up to Barre or Williston where you got to pay 9% up there," said Karen Larocque of Randolph.

According to the National Retail Federation, 67% of shoppers plan to hit the store after the Christmas holiday.

"We do a few returns the day after Christmas but I think it is just people coming in to spend gift cards and checking out the clearance items that we have," said Ira Richards of West Lebanon Feed and Supply.

But like all brick and mortar retailers, West Lebanon Feed and Supply faces the growing influence of online shopping. Officials from the locally owned business call it the new normal.

"Something special, something unique: We do a lot of local products, so we really try to provide something they can't find anywhere else," Richards said.

And retailers say the rush does not end the day after Christmas. They say it will likely continue into the new year.