Christmas lights placed to cheer Vermonters up

Spring might have already started, but some members of the Queen City are stringing up their Christmas lights.

The lights were placed to bring some joy to the area, and that it's a good reminder no one is facing the virus alone.

Some were inspired by posts on social media, showcasing houses with Christmas lights.

Others we spoke to say they just didn't have the heart to take down their lights during this time of low social interaction.

"People were flashing their blinkers at me while I was putting them up and a couple of cars stopped and took a picture so I'm like cool, if it's giving people even a moment or two to not think about all the things that are going right now, great," Burlington resident Scott Moody said.

"Initially it was pure laziness, I have to say, but then I realized how much I need them," Burlington resident Sarah DeSilvey said. "Like how important it was for me just to kind of keep one little bright thing shining."