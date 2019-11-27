Christmas spirit rolls into North Country on holiday train

The sights and sounds of Christmas have rolled into communities across the United States and Canada aboard the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train since 1999. Our Kelly O'Brien caught up with the train on Wednesday in Northern New York.

It was a jolly good time in Port Henry, where families didn't let the weather stop them from going out to one of their favorite traditions.

For those who haven't seen the Holiday Train, it's full of lights and performers who sing Christmas songs.

The event brings hundreds of people out and they are asked to bring canned goods for a local food shelf.

Canadian Pacific sees families in need, especially around the holidays, so this is their way to bring awareness.

The Joint Council for Economic Opportunity in Plattsburgh is one of the food pantries that benefits from the train. They said last year they received nearly 2,000 pounds of donated canned goods to benefit working families in need around Clinton and Franklin counties.

"Thank you so much for helping us. We have so many families in need, working families that just need a little bit of help. So anything they can donate or bring and share the fun with us is great," said Sally Soucia of the JCEO.

The train had stops scheduled Wednesday in Plattsburgh at 7 p.m. and Rouses Point at 8 p.m.