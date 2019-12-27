Christmas tree growers report good year, despite challenges

While Christmas tree growers and retailers in New England faced some challenges, many say 2019 ended up being a good year for sales.

James Horst is the executive director of the New Hampshire-Vermont Christmas Tree Association. He says he believes most, if not all, wholesale tree growers sold out their crops this year.

Stephen Higgins is president of the Maine Christmas Tree Association and says it was a seller's market this year, given tree shortages in parts of the Midwest and South.

Some choose-and-cut farms ran out of trees.

In Connecticut, however, icy weather made fields treacherous and may have hurt sales.

