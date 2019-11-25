Local Christmas tree growers say supply in good shape

While many families may be focused on Thanksgiving, some Vermont Christmas tree farms are already open for business. Most are off to a great start to the season, but the Halloween storm played a nasty trick on some.

"I sold probably 50 Christmas trees over the weekend and I've already had people calling today wanting to come in and get a tree," said Mike Isham with the Isham Family Farm in Williston.

According to the New Hampshire Vermont Christmas Tree Association, there were a few Christmas tree farms in northern Vermont that were hit hard by the rainstorm on Halloween night, but as a whole the two states are on track to produce enough trees for the upcoming holiday season.

"The harvest is a little bit harder, fields are wet and soggy, but the trees are getting out and they'll be at the market in time for everyone to get their tree," said the association's Jim Horst.

Isham says that his farm wasn't affected by the rainstorms at all. "We didn't have any problems with the rain and the Christmas trees, the Christmas trees are fine -- they're on a slope," he said. "I believe I'll sell more this year. I've been building my stock up every year and I brought in 400 trees from Canaan, Vermont, as well, So I've got, you know, extra supply this year."

Making sure your family can find the perfect tree for the holiday season.

