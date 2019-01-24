Chronic wasting disease meetings kickoff in Newport

Vermont Fish and Wildlife want to hear from you.

The first of three statewide meetings will be happening in Newport Thursday night to discuss chronic wasting disease.

This is a disease that infects white-tailed deer, moose and has been spreading across the U.S. but most recently has been found in Quebec.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the North Country Career Center in Newport.

The next meeting will be Jan. 31 in Barre. There will be another meeting Feb. 13 in Pittsford.

Wildlife veterinarian Dr. Walter Cottrell will speak about the disease, how it is spread, its effects on deer populations and efforts needed to keep the disease from entering Vermont.