Church Street Marketplace hires new director

Church Street Marketplace has a new director.

Kara Alnasrawi was appointed Tuesday by Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger. She's the fourth director of the marketplace. She has experience as a downtown business owner for the past seven years. The mayor's office praised her for being actively involved in the downtown.

Alnasrawi said she has felt a connection to Church Street ever since her father took her there when she was little to watch the bricks being put up.

"I'm excited to help steward the Church Street Marketplace into its next chapter and I feel a deep commitment to this city," she said.

The committee to replace outgoing director Ron Redmond began searching in September. The City Council still has to confirm her appointment. If they do at their November 18th meeting, she will start work on the 19th.

