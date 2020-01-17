Citizen Cider hosts watch party, showcased on national show

A local brewery is enjoying national attention because they were featured on the Food Network!

Citizen Cider is on the latest episode of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

On Friday night, they had a viewing party at the taproom on Pine Street.

Locals celebrated with Citizen Cider, with everything from music, to food, even board games.

While Citizen Cider will be featured in the show as a "Dive", owners say the label is okay with them.

"So they're classifying dives as trendy places that are using local materials to make their foods, so I guess we fit into that," Cheray Macfarland.

Citizen Cider is the sixth local business to be featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, according to the show's website.

They join other local favorites like Hong's Chinese Dumpling's and Blue Bird Barbecue.