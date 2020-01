A local restaurant is being featured on the Food Network and you're invited to celebrate.

Citizen Cider is hosting a viewing party Friday night starting at 7 p.m.

The Burlington restaurant is being featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

While the celebration starts at 7 p.m., the show is at 9 p.m.

We're told they'll have snacks and cocktails, and live music.