Citizen's group loses Champlain Parkway appeal

The long-planned Champlain Parkway has cleared another legal hurdle. The Vermont Supreme Court last week rejected appeals by two groups opposed to the project.

The high court Friday affirmed a Superior Court ruling that the Pine Street Coalition lacked standing in the case. The coalition argued that the Burlington City Council failed to comply with the proper notice requirements and that the evidence did not support the need for the project. The Supreme Court ruled that the group "failed to demonstrate that the city’s actions violated due process in a manner that would afford it review independent of that already provided by statute." The court also rejected a similar appeal by the group Fortieth Burlington on the same grounds.

In a separate federal case, a judge last summer granted the Pine Street Coalition's motion to halt construction until the city reevaluated the project's impacts on minority and low-income neighborhoods in the area.

The 2.8-mile road through Burlington's South End has been in the works since the 1960s. Burlington officials recently predicted construction could begin as early as the spring of 2021.