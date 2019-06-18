City Council approves Mayor Weinberger's 2020 budget

Burlington's City Council approved the mayor's fiscal year 2020 budget.

The councilors approved it by an 11-1 vote. They say the budget reflects Burlington's values.

The mayor says the 2020 budget will continue to invest in the Sustainable Infrastructure Plan and will also have substantial funding for the recently approved Clean Water Resiliency Plan.

He says it will include federal dollars for the Champlain Parkway and investments at the airport.

According to Weinberger, this budget will see greater investing in Burlington's public infrastructure than in any prior year.

