City Council approves committee to regulate food trucks

Burlington City Council is looking at a law it hasn’t been reviewed since 1995. One of the issues is the inconsistency in the amount of money food truck vendors owe based on their location.

Councilor Adam Roof says vendors on Church Street are paying hundreds of dollars more than trucks in less popular areas of the city, says that’s not fair.

Food truck owner Nathaniel Abernethy says he doesn't agree.

"It definitely makes sense that there’s an extra fee to be on there," Abernethy said.

Roof says vendors on Church Street pay more than $1,000 in fees each year, while food trucks a few blocks away pay close to $300.

Roof spearheading an initiative to make sure all food truck vendors pay the same amount regardless of location, but Abernethy says that's not fair.

"I wouldn’t like that, especially if I’m here on a company’s property and I’m not in a public area that’s provided by taxpayers’ money," said Abernethy.

Another concern is how much more money brick-and-mortar restaurants are paying compared to their mobile competitors.

Councilor Roof says all 40 companies along Church Street pay a combined $700,000 each year to cover rent, fees, and taxes. Roof says the fee disparity on the marketplace is unjust.

City council voted to create a new committee to further discuss this fee disparity and decide how to address it.

Roof says any potential changes will not be implemented until next spring.