City Council discusses death of Douglas Kilburn

More questions for Mayor Miro Weinberger and Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo tonight as to why they contacted the medical examiner regarding the ruling of the death of 54-year-old Douglas Kilburn.

Kilburn died three days after a physical fight with City Police Officer Cory Campbell.

It’s a move that raised a few state officials' eyebrows, with some of them calling it "inappropriate" and an overstep of authority.

At Monday night’s meeting, counselors wanted to know why they had that discussion behind closed doors.

"That seems to be a more, at least in my opinion, a more fair and transparent way about addressing a situation as opposed to trying to challenge the finding privately as well as the timing of its release,” said City Councilor Max Tracy said.

Burlington Police Department Chief Brandon del Pozo defended his actions, saying the reason they contacted the medical examiner so he could understand the death.

“I didn’t want to challenge the finding in public in a way that would seem I was impugning the credibility of the evidence,” del Pozo said.

City Attorney Eileen Blackwood also defended the Chief’s action.

“What happened is that the medical examiner called him and reported the findings of this death,” said Blackwood. “These are not the medical examiner's words but my words, that finding was somewhat unusual."

The city’s intervention wasn’t the only topic on the table. Other city consolers wanted to know where the body cam footage was, and when the public would see it.

Mayor Miro Weinberger told the council the body cam footage is being withheld at the request of State Police and the Attorney General’s office.

“There’s a difference of opinion about the actions here,” Mayor Weinberger said. “I think when all of the information is known, reasonable people will understand the questions and concerns the Chief and I had and the actions that we took."