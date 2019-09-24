City Council passes resolution in support of Burlington Police

Burlington City Council has officially put its support of police on record after an idea to disarm officers floated council.

Councilors voted 7 – 5 to pass the resolution that states council recognizes the work officers do to keep the people of Burlington safe and acknowledges their need to carry guns.

Republican Council President Kurt Wright wrote it and introduced it to the council at Monday night’s meeting. He said it was in response to public criticism of the department and Councilor Perri Freeman’s idea to take firearms from police.

“There have been things said in the public, things said by councilors that have served to demoralize our police officers,” said Wright. “We know they have an incredibly difficult job to do every single day. We also believe that they do need to continue to carry their firearms to better protect themselves and the public."

The document also states Burlington City Council acknowledges what Wright described in the resolution as “serious incidents” which “warranted review of Burlington Police Department policies and protocols and resulted in a council-appointed committee.”

They include two separate incidents in downtown Burlington in 2018 that sparked two excessive force lawsuits.

One lawsuit alleges an officer knocked a man unconscious. The second says a sergeant shoved a man, forcing him to hit his head against a wall. Another high-profile case was the death of Douglas Kilburn, who died a few days after an officer punched him.

The resolution states, despite these serious incidents, Burlington police respond appropriately to thousands of calls each year and the officers are important to the community.

“This is a basic statement that really ought to be a no-brainer to say 'look, we've got some problems. We're looking at those with the special committee.’ But we also want to say we think we have a really good police department. We support them,” he said.

Councilors spent about an hour debating changing some of the language in the resolution. Independent councilor Sharon Bushor and Progressive councilor Max Tracy both offered amendments.

Tracy suggested replacing lines 8 through 10, which say comments made by the public against police have demoralized officers, to say criticism and feedback should not automatically be conflated with a lack of appreciation and “public feedback and healthy, democratic debate on policing are crucial to building and maintaining trust and accountability.”

He also proposed replacing lines 13 through 16, which say council reiterates its continued support for police officers, recognizes the difficult work they perform on a daily basis, and understands the need and importance for them to carry firearms, to say council thanks officers for the important work they do but concluded that guns are “one tool among many that can be used to ensure public safety and that they should only be used as a last resort when all other non-violent de-escalation measures have failed.” The amendment did not pass.

Bushor recommended keeping lines 13 through 16, but agreed with Tracy that lines 8 through 10 needed revision. Her amendment also failed.

Councilors ultimately voted to pass the amendment as written by Wright.