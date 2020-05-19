Council votes to have controversial mural covered up or removed by end of August

A controversial Burlington mural will either come down or be covered up in the next few months.

This comes after Burlington City council passed a resolution Monday night.

Councilors say they've received many complaints and concerns from citizens who feel the "Everybody Loves a Parade" mural misrepresents the history of Vermont and does not fully represent the diversity of Burlington.

According to the city's resolution, the mural must be covered up or taken down by August 31 of this year.

Then by the end of September, a committee must recommend to council what to do with the Church Street mural.